Killer Instinct World Cup will return after three year hiatus
The Killer Instinct resurgence continues and with it comes the return of the Killer Instinct World Cup after a three-year absence.
The Killer Instinct resurgence continues and with it comes the return of the Killer Instinct World Cup after a three-year absence.
Happy 4th Birthday to Killer Instinct, a fighting game that still hasn't put on the brakes on its content train.
Iron Galaxy’s fighter makes the move to Valve’s platform.
All 26 characters and all 20 arenas for $40 on Xbox One... but what about PC players?