Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
Nintendo has renewed trademarks for Super Mario Sunshine as well as several other titles.
Today's Nintendo digital event at E3 closed with a teaser for at least one more character in Smash Bros. Kid Icarus' goddess Palutena has joined the fray, and the trailer ended with another teaser implying that Dark Pit might be playable as well.
Project Sora, the studio founded by Masahiro Sakurai and makers of Kid Icarus: Uprising, closed on June 30.
It took more than 25 years for the original NES Kid Icarus to receive a sequel. If Kid Icarus Uprising's director, Masahiro Sakurai, gets his way, it will be another 25 years to get yet another follow-up.
While Kid Icarus: Uprising was showered with critical praise upon its release, there was still one nagging complaint: the controls. So why didn't Uprising offer dual-analog controls? According to Sakurai, that would have been "impossible."
It's been a long time between Kid Icarus titles, but Pit is back on a new platform and all new controls.
Apparently, there will be "hundreds" of real life cards you can collect for Kid Icarus' non-interactive AR mode.
Nintendo is partnering with GameStop to host a set of Kid Icarus: Uprising multiplayer tournaments prior to the game's March 23 release.
Nintendo detailed two Kid Icarus: Uprising multiplayer modes today: team-based Light vs Dark, and battle royale Free-for-All.
Kid Icarus: Uprising allows you to adjust the game's "intensity level," letting you customize how difficult you want the game. A new video shows how drastic the difference will be.