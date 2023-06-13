ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 335 Join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Kid Icarus playthrough!

It’s that time again for the start of another new playthrough on the Stevetendo show. Tonight, we’re starting a game that I have never finished, Kid Icarus. Kid Icarus is one of the tougher games the NES has to offer. I never played it on the original Nintendo Entertainment System but I have played different versions of it. The version I got the furthest in was the 3D Classics release on the Nintendo 3DS where the game was given a fancy three-dimensional tune up!

The game has different gameplay genres and throws them into a pot to see what works. That being said, the game is pretty tough so some people might not have even seen more than the first or second level. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if I can beat Kid Icarus for the first time ever on the Stevetendo show!

See if I can guide Pit through the forces of evil!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Live A Live playthrough. Last time we finished the Distant Future chapter and started the Prehistoric story. There will be another new playthrough starting up soon as we finally finished Super Mario 64.

Need some help in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Then you should check out the various guides and videos that Shacknews has! It could be the push you need to save Zelda from the forces of evil. if classic gaming, like the Stevetendo show, is more your style, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe via Prime Gaming.

It’s another baseball night in the Stevetendo show house where the Mets are playing their cross-town rivals, the Yankees. The New York teams aren’t where they want to be in the standings currently but things feel sweeter when you beat your rival. Game five of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight too and Vegas could end the series tonight. We’ll be busy scoreboard watching during the stream!

The summer season means surprise announcements especially during “E3 week.” That being said the convention hasn’t occurred the last few years but that hasn’t stopped companies from bringing some interesting game news. You never know what games could be announced and added to the Nintendo Switch Online for the Stevetendo show!