ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 337 See if we can help Pit defeat Hades in Kid Icarus on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re flying back into our Kid Icarus playthrough. During the last Kid Icarus episode, we made it all the way to the start of the third dungeon. There are only four stages in the game but since the game is tough as nails, I don’t know that many people even saw the last few stages of the game. Kid Icarus takes platforming in a different direction with vertical stages as well as the normal horizontal ones.

I didn’t own Kid Icarus when I was a kid so I didn’t have a chance to play it often. When I did get to play it, I had no idea what I was supposed to do or that total points played a factor in making Pit stronger. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show as I attempt to beat Kid Icarus for the very first time!

You would think a guy with wings would be able to perform simple platforming.

Coming up on the show is more of our Live A Live playthrough. There are only two chapters left in the game so we're nearing the end of the playthrough. There will be new playthroughs starting soon as well with the completion of Super Mario 64 and the soon-to-be finished Kid Icarus!

It was revealed that Nintendo is having a brand new Nintendo Direct this week. Being the host of the Stevetendo show, I have to get excited for a Nintendo Direct when no one really knows what Nintendo is bringing to the fans for the rest of the calendar year. Swing by the show tonight to hear what I would like to see from the Nintendo Direct. It’s also a baseball night in the Stevetendo show house and the Mets are down in Houston to play the Astros. The Astros are the defending champs so this series could be a nice test for the Mets.

A Nintendo Direct means new game announcements. You never know what is going to come out of a Nintendo Direct so keep thinking of new games you’d like to see on the Stevetendo show!