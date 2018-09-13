Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Katamari Series

Touch my Katamari preview

Touch My Katamari for Vita still doesn't feel "new" or "fresh" to me, but it does add a number of key features that make it one of the most novel Katamari games I've seen in a long time.

