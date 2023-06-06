ShackStream: Rolling up stars & good times in We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie has launched on multiple platforms and we're playing it on a special ShackStream today.

Katamari Damacy is a beloved franchise that has been a source of joy for players around the world since the first one came out in 2004. Now, Bandai Namco is introducing the series to a new generation with remakes of the games, and that continues with We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie. We surely do love Katamari, so we’re going to take it for a spin on a special ShackStream!

Join us as we go live with We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie came out on June 1, 2023, and is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It brings a wealth of improvements to the original game, including improved graphics, controls, and gameplay features that should make it more fun for new and returning players alike. It follows Katamari Damacy Reroll, which also came to the above platforms and has been available since 2018. With both of these games out under the Reroll moniker, it’s a great time to re-explore the series.

The stars are out of whack and it’s up to us and the King of All Cosmos to do something about it. Join us as we go live with We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie shortly!