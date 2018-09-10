New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Stories Tagged: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park confirmed for Xbox 360

Following yesterday's announcement that it had signed on as an Xbox 360 publisher, Telltale announced today that Jurassic Park will be coming as a retail, disc release for Xbox 360.

Hello, Meet Lola