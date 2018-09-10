New Jurassic World Evolution DLC focuses on original Jurassic Park
Get your secret Barbasol cans ready and remember the right password. Jurassic World Evolution is heading back to the original Jurassic Park's Isla Nublar in upcoming DLC.
Welcome to Jurassic Park.
Following yesterday's announcement that it had signed on as an Xbox 360 publisher, Telltale announced today that Jurassic Park will be coming as a retail, disc release for Xbox 360.
While the first episode of Talltale's Back to the Future series is already out, the dev has been quite quiet about the games based upon the...
Movie franchises Jurassic Park and Back to the Future are becoming episodic games made by Tales of Monkey Island developer Telltale Games, the AP...