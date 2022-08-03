Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: The Jurassic Park Showcase

We determined that we both could and should review these Jurassic Park products from the Noble Collection.
Ozzie Mejia
It's been a big year for dinosaurs across pop culture, which has included the return of the Jurassic Park franchise back in June. The Noble Collection has been celebrating with a release of a few exciting new products, which we were happy to unbox and review here at Shacknews.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke got to unbox a handful of new Jurassic Park products. That includes two new dinosaur statues: the Velociraptor and the Dilophosaurus, each of which come with mini-display cases and dioramas backgrounds. If you can get past the twist ties and plastic packaging, you can find a visually appealing trophy case to show off in your living room.

The Jurassic Park Chess Set continues the Noble Collection line of pop culture chess sets. It contains dozens of popular dinosaur pieces, each labeled with their corresponding role on the chess board. Green and brown dinosaurs are included, though collectors who would like to paint them a different color are more than welcome to do so.

Visit the Noble Collection to view these products for yourself. The dinosaur displays, which includes a T-Rex that we did not get to see today, are available for $35 USD each. The Jurassic Park Chess Set is selling for $49. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

