New Jurassic World Evolution DLC focuses on original Jurassic Park Get your secret Barbasol cans ready and remember the right password. Jurassic World Evolution is heading back to the original Jurassic Park's Isla Nublar in upcoming DLC.

Jurassic World Evolution has a good collection of dinosaurs and ways to contain them (or fail) when it comes to prehistoric creature management, but there’s certainly always room to reminisce about the good old days. In the latest upcoming DLC for Jurassic World Evolution, Frontier Developments intends to bring us back to Isla Nublar where it all began with original Jurassic Park content.

Announced on November 13, 2019 in a press release on the Jurassic World Evolution website, the Return to Jurassic Park expansion intends to bring players an all-new tool box inspired by all of the iconic visuals and design of the first film. Players will be able partake in all new story challenges delivered by the original characters, including Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, in a narrative voiced by the original cast that played them. You can see a trailer of the expansion reveal just below.

As revealed above, new story challenges aren’t the only thing coming to the Jurassic World’s new expansion. Welcome to Jurassic Park features dinosaur skins inspired by their various appearances in the first film, along with two all new dinosaurs to manage (the Pteranodon and Compsognathus), and Jurassic Park buildings including the original Visitor Center and Aviary. Those who enjoyed the first film are likely to enjoy the sheer amount of nostalgia offered, but even those unfamiliar will get a great collection of activities, buildings, and challenges to bring to their own park.

The Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park expansion is slated to launch on December 10, 2019 via Steam, Xbox One, and PS4 for $19.99. It will come alongside a free update for the game which will include changes to ranger interactions and much more.

Be sure to check out our previous interview with Jurassic World Evolutions Executive Producer on what goes into dinosaur design and behavior in the game.