Lost Judgment may end the series due to its main actor's agency blocking PC ports
The agency behind Judgment protagonist Takayuki Yagami's Japanese voice actor has pushed Sega to a position where it may not continue the series.
The western release of Judgment will find Pierre Taki's model and voice altered, following the actor and musician's arrest.
After actor Pierre Taki was arrested for cocaine use, Sega stopped shipments and digital sales of Yakuza spin-off Judgment.
The Yakuza series spin-off Judgment is coming West with a June release date.
Fans of Sega's long-running Yakuza series rejoice! Judgment is coming stateside in 2019!