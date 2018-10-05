3D Realms reveals Kingpin: Reloaded is coming to consoles and PC in 2020
Exact revenge on the crime boss that wronged you in this ultra-violent remaster of a throwback title.
Exact revenge on the crime boss that wronged you in this ultra-violent remaster of a throwback title.
Twenty-four hours before Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launched on May 8, 2018, Shacknews visited Obsidian Entertainment to interview developers about the game's development and its roots in classic RPGs.
A new recurring feature and a sneak peek at the next Shacknews Long Read, Shacknews Long Tables feature panel-style discussions with developers. For the inaugural edition, host David L. Craddock sat down with developers from Obsidian Entertainment to discuss RPG design and the launch of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
The legendary developer/publisher will sell off more than 70 of its properties.