Classic Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance comes to PC today The improved version of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance which hit consoles earlier this year has now launched on PC.

A blast from the past has arrived for PC players today. The Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance spinoff series was a set of top-down hack-‘n’-slash RPGs that pit players against a world of Dungeons and Dragons fantasy in a fast-paced adventure. The 2001 original got a re-release back in May 2021 on console systems, coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now it’s making it’s way over to PC. The game is available as of today for a $29.99.

Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast announced the PC launch of the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance remaster on December 17, 2021. As of today, players will be able to find and purchase the game on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Priced at $30, this is the remastered re-release of the game that came to consoles back in May 2021, around the same time as the all-new Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance game that came out just a month later. The Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is mostly the same game players will remember, plus some quality of life updates and upscaling to make it a bit more clean looking on the PS4 and Xbox. It also supports Remote Play on Steam for a bit of online co-op.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance was an absolute classic of its time, giving players the opportunity to explore those universes in an all-together different way. Where the original Baldur’s Gate was a pretty methodical CRPG, Dark Alliance puts action at the forefront as you kill your way through crowds of evil creatures as one of three heroes, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

With the classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance launching today on PC, those looking to re-experience this action-RPG or see it fresh can now check it out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.