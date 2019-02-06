Insurgency: Sandstorm set for PS4 and Xbox One release this August
New World Interactive is bringing their outstanding shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm to consoles this summer.
The team-based shooter continues to grow with the 1.4 update, gaining a new snow map, cosmetics, playlists, and much more.
Lead Designer Michael Tsarouhas stops by the Shackstream for a few rounds of Insurgency: Sandstorm and answers our questions.
Players can look forward to a new map, new weapons, and a free weekend on Steam for Insurgency: Sandstorm.
The sleeper fps hit Insurgency: Sandstorm has plans to up the ante for cooperative mode players with an upcoming title update.
New World Interactive is bringing the heat in the first major Insurgency: Sandstorm content update, adding the Arcade mode and a few new guns.
The additional New World Interactive studio will provide support for Insurgency: Sandstorm and an unannounced future title.
If you want a legitimate alternative to the yearly churn of Call of Duty and Battlefield, Insurgency: Sandstorm is just what the doctor ordered. Our review.
Join the Shacknews stream team for a closer look at the sleeper FPS hit of 2018.