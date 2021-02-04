Insurgency: Sandstorm's Operation Cold Blood update, Steam free weekend live now New World Interactive's multiplayer shooter is offering a free weekend trial in celebration of the launch of its Operation Cold Blood update.

Work and improvement continue on Insurgency: Sandstorm as it clears its third birthday. Just this week, developer New World Interactive pushed out the latest content update for the game, titled Operation Cold Blood. It brings along a host of fixes, balance changes, and new weapons. To celebrate its release, the team has made the full game available to new players for free this weekend on Steam.

The showcase content that Operation Cold Blood offers is the addition of two new assault rifles for Rifleman, Demolitions, Commander, and Observer classes. The QBZ-97 can be equipped by Insurgents and the QTS-11 can be equipped by Security forces. The development team has also opted to remove Competitive Mode from matchmaking, citing low player counts and the desire to ensure a baseline level of quality for new players.

Stat tracking is receiving a large overhaul, with the systems that track in-game actions being reworked and the end-of-round reports have a new UI. Changes to stat tracking are an ongoing endeavor, and the team explains that some things will continue to be tracked but will not be shown to players until further work on the UI can be completed.

Other changes include various map fixes, balance tweaks, and the addition of night equipment to the Firing Range. Players now have the chance to familiarize themselves with the various low-light optics outside of the chaos of battle. For a full list of changes, additions, and fixes, you can check out the full Operation Cold Blood patch notes here.

The Steam free weekend trial period for Insurgency: Sandstorm kicks off today and runs through February 8. You can download the trial from the game’s Steam store page.