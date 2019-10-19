Surviving the Aftermath - Update 3 breaks down Expeditions
The latest update to Surviving the Aftermath adds more mechanics for players to utilize in their survival, including vehicles, trading, and Twitch integrations.
More news breaking from PDXCON 2019. Surviving the Aftermath is out now in Early Access on Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview.