Shacknews E6 2022: Surviving the Aftermath dev talks creating a post-apocalyptic city-builder Shacknews sits down with Matti Isotalo to talk about Surviving the Aftermath and its latest DLC, New Alliances.

Surviving the Aftermath is a different sort of city-building game. Unlike others that see you developing towns and cities throughout history or into the future, Surviving the Aftermath asks you to build your society in a post-apocalypse world. We had the pleasure of speaking with Game Designer Matti Isotalo of Iceflake Studios about developing the game’s latest DLC, New Alliances. Please take a look at the video below!

Shacknews E6 2022: Surviving the Aftermath: New Alliances interview

Shacknews sat down with Matti Isotalo of Iceflake Studios to talk about Surviving the Aftermath during our E6 2022 celebration. The stream originally aired over on the Shacknews Twitch channel but for those who want to watch it again – or if you missed the fun and want to check it out – we’ve got a video for your viewing pleasure.

Isotalo spoke to the creativity that goes into designing some of the game’s structures. Some buildings use objects and elements that make them immediately identifiable as to what they are. Isotalo offers the school buildings as an example, noting that they are created using old, yellow school buses.

One appealing note about Surviving the Aftermath is that it doesn’t lean into the usual tropes and clichés of the post-apocalypse genre. There are no mutants roaming around or zombies swarming your base. It’s a grounded experience and one that stands out among the crowd. Isotalo spoke to this, stating that the team wanted to be different from the other games out there and also noted that it was an interesting challenge for them to undertake.

If you like what you’ve seen here, make sure you check out Surviving the Aftermath on Steam and you should also look at the latest DLC, New Alliances. Take a scroll through our Shacknews E6 2022 page for a collection of all our interviews and announcements from this exciting week in gaming.