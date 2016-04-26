The Homefront: The Revolution cheat code to play 4K Timesplitters 2 has been rediscovered
Once thought lost, a cheat code for Homefront: The Revolution has been discovered that opens a full 4K version of TimeSplitters 2.
Can't we all just get along?
Learn how you can earn the 'Hearts and Minds' of the oppressed people of Philadelphia.
It'll take more than one hardened rebel to take back the homeland from hostile forces, so Deep Silver is preparing to bring out a four-player online Resistance mode as part of a closed beta set to kick off in a couple of weeks.
Deep Silver has revealed the release date of Homefront: The Revolution. Prepare to rise up starting this May.
Deep Silver and Koch Media have a new development studio working on the game.
In 2011, Crytek announced their intention to developer a sequel to Homefront. Today, they've announced Homefront: The Revolution, which sees North Korea conquer the United States in 2025 and average citizens in Philadelphia fight for their freedom.
In an auctioning process, THQ has sold many of its studios and upcoming games.
Though Homefront's creator, Kaos Studios, has shut down, the franchise lives on. THQ announced today that Crysis developer Crytek will be making the sequel, headed to PC and consoles in 2014.