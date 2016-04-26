New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crytek making Homefront sequel

Though Homefront's creator, Kaos Studios, has shut down, the franchise lives on. THQ announced today that Crysis developer Crytek will be making the sequel, headed to PC and consoles in 2014.

