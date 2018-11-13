Path of Exile Mobile announced, promises uncompromised gameplay
As Grinding Gear Games prepares to bring Path of Exile to mobile devices, they promised the game will be uncompromised by usual mobile and free-to-play trends.
Path of Exile will introduce a brand new endgame story in December with the release of its 3.9.0 expansion, Conquerors of the Atlas.
Path of Exile is looking into the future, as ExileCon saw a first look at a brand new sequel.
The first ever ExileCon for Patch of Exile begins this weekend and you can watch the ExileCon Announcement Keynote right here at Shacknews.
The first ExileCon just got some extra star power, as the Path of Exile convention lands the original creators of Diablo.
Blight is the next big update for Path of Exile, offering some new tower defense-style gameplay to the usual dungeon crawling action.
Path of Exile's co-founder discusses why the studio is looking to stay away from the practice of crunch when creating games.
It's been a long journey for action-RPG Path of Exile, but it's finally making its PS4 debut today.
Coming off its biggest expansion to date, Path of Exile is looking to recover Wraeclast's lost memories with the game's next expansion called Synthesis.
The next Path of Exile expansion sees Grinding Gear Games usher out one of the game's least popular elements and introduce a new normal.