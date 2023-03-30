Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Path of Exile: Crucible heard you like skill trees

Who likes skill trees? Path of Exile players do and that's why the Crucible update takes the idea to a new level.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Grinding Gear Games
12

Path of Exile has been known for many things over the years. It's known for being one of the most engaging dungeon crawlers available today. It's known for its rich lore that continues to grow with each update. Near the top of the list of things it is known for is its skill tree, which blows away most other games, in terms of sheer size and scope. The team at Grinding Gear Games has heard that Path of Exile players love skill trees, which is why they are one of the big focuses of the game's next update, Crucible.

Path of Exile's upcoming Crucible Challenge League will take the game's skill trees to a whole new level. In addition to building a skill tree for individual players, Crucible opens the door to weapon-specific skill trees. The idea is to select a weapon and forge it over time across Crucible encounters in order to further refine a user's playstyle. Crucible encounters involve channeling weapons through an ancient forge and using it in battle against molten monsters, which become stronger as the player's weapon is forged. It's possible to take on bigger, stronger baddies to level weapons up faster, but those who fly too close to the sun can be defeated and have to essentially start from square one. The rewards are worthwhile, because reaching the Forge of the Titans will allow players to potentially combine skill trees together to create weapons of incredible power.

While the Crucible Challenge League is the main focus of Path of Exile's next update, other parts of the game will receive some noteworthy updates. The endgame is becoming further refined with the introduction of Atlas Gateways, which offer new nodes for instant travel across the Atlas Passive Tree. This will allow players to get to specific destinations in less time, allowing them to approach the endgame at their own pace.

Path of Exile: Crucible's weapon skill trees.
Weapons are getting skill trees, too, in Path of Exile: Crucible.
Source: Grinding Gear Games

As for Path of Exile as a whole, look for some major changes to the game's passive skill tree and Masteries. More than one of the Masteries have been totally reworked with Grinding Gear citing the desire for more interesting effects. Those who have their favorite Masteries may want to check if theirs is affected, but the development team notes that opportunities for newer, more exciting builds will be available. Likewise, select Ascendancy classes are being reworked to add new tools that make them more fun to use. Plus, nine new Vaal Skills are being added to improve on existing skills for a little extra boost.

It won't be long before players can check out Path of Exile's next big update. Crucible will come to PC on Friday, April 7. PlayStation and Xbox users will receive it on Wednesday, April 12. For more information, check out the full livestream from the Path of Exile Twitch channel.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 30, 2023 12:30 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Path of Exile: Crucible heard you like skill trees

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 30, 2023 12:55 PM

      Lol, so now the weapons have skill trees

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 30, 2023 1:03 PM

        Skipped last few leagues but this might get me back, especially after trying D4.

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 30, 2023 1:28 PM

          I just wish I had time for it, it's still my favorite APRG ever

    • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 30, 2023 1:53 PM

      Items have skill trees. Goddamn! This shit is why I still play this game.

    • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 30, 2023 2:03 PM

      I still waiting for my skill trees to have skill trees

      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 30, 2023 2:07 PM

        In PoE2, your gem slots will have gem slots (IIRC).

        • yAak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 30, 2023 2:24 PM

          They should give gems GEAR-slots!

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 30, 2023 3:33 PM

          Im genuinely curious if that's still a thing, considering that was like 4 years ago and they haven't said anything since iirc

          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 30, 2023 3:56 PM

            I think it could be a good idea but I'm concerned it'd be too much. I don't need 24 active skills. Maybe you'll be able to slot other things into gem slots (that are not skill gems).

            • duncandun legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 30, 2023 4:00 PM

              Do you remember how you socketed/equipped the skills? Did gear have a single slot for skill gems or something? Or was it the same amount of sockets as now but just for skill gems

              • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                reply
                March 30, 2023 4:36 PM

                IIRC there are slots on your gear and each slot has a number of support gem slots.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 30, 2023 3:39 PM

      Crazy to see updates this big while POE2 is on the horizon too

      • duncandun legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 30, 2023 3:41 PM

        This is pretty much every 3 months, with every 6 months being an expansion update (this one isnt)

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 30, 2023 3:44 PM

          yeah just seems like quite a contrast from Blizzard's approach with D3. Obviously it helps that PoE has tons of microtransactions that incentivize them to keep people coming back.

          I always get tempted to try it again periodically. Last time I did was awhile ago, whenever they had the flower garden growing addition (which kinda sucked).

          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 30, 2023 3:54 PM

            Harvest was great for making gear but the mechanic itself wasn't super exciting for me.

          • duncandun legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 30, 2023 3:54 PM

            A retrospectively extremely popular league because it allowed all the plebs to make godtier items. The design on the mechanic itself was bad and boring though.

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 30, 2023 4:45 PM

      Anyone have a step by step guide how to play this game? Most confusing shit ever lol.

Hello, Meet Lola