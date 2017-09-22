New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Gone Gold

Thief trailer teaches 'Thief 101' as game goes gold

Cor, what's this then, a game about stealing things? Clever name, Thief. So what's it about then? If you haven't been paying attention to Eidos Montreal's continuation of the classic Looking Glass series, here, a new trailer titled 'Thief 101' gives a fair rundown of the game. It's gone gold t'boot, publisher Square Enix announced today.

Resident Evil 6 trailer details RE.net service

An online multiplayer service with stats and unlockables and all that jazz might not have been at the top of your wishlist for Resident Evil 6, but you're getting one. Capcom today dropped a trailer showing off what Resident Evil.net will bring, along with word that the console editions have gone gold.

