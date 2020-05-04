The Last of Us 2 has gone gold according to director The Last of Us Part 2 director Neil Druckmann took to video to proudly announce that the game had just gone gold and is pretty much ready for its June 2020 launch.

The Last of Us 2 has had a long, bumpy road through development, but launch day is at hand and more certain than ever. Director Neil Druckmann just released a video formally announcing that the game has gone gold, discs are being printed, digital versions uploaded, and it’s pretty much ready for its launch day.

Naughty Dog launched a video message from Druckmann announcing the gold status of The Last of Us Part 2 via the Naughty Dog Twitter on May 4, 2020. In an emotional video, Neil Druckmann was happy to share that the game had finally gone gold and was nearing ready for distribution.

“Now that we have a release date, we’ve submitted our gold master,” Druckmann announced. “That means discs are starting to get pressed, the executable’s being put on the PlayStation Network, and you’re going to have our game in just a few short weeks.”

Despite a rough couple weeks of the game being delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19, followed by a major leak of gameplay footage, Druckmann was proud to announced that The Last of Us Part 2 is his studio’s “most ambitious game we’ve ever made.”

“You won’t know to what degree till you get your hands on it,” Druckmann claimed. “The care that has gone into every detail, from the level design, to the mechanics… graphically how the game looks, environments, art direction, characters, story, audio design, the soundtrack… It’s just pretty incredible. I’m extremely proud of it, the team is extremely proud of it, and we can’t wait to hear what you guys think when you finally play it.”

Druckmann finished by thanking fans for their patience and support and promises that nothing will compare to players actually playing it for themselves. With Last of Us Part 2 launching on June 19, 2020 on PS4, we’re looking forward to seeing for ourselves, and as one of the most anticipated games of 2020, we’re sure many other players are too.