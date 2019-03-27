Gang Beasts developer Boneloaf to self-publish as Double Fine joins Xbox
As Double Fine winds down publishing in its move to Xbox Game Studios, Boneloaf will begin self-publishing Gang Beasts with new content updates on the way.
