Gang Beasts developer Boneloaf to self-publish as Double Fine joins Xbox As Double Fine winds down publishing in its move to Xbox Game Studios, Boneloaf will begin self-publishing Gang Beasts with new content updates on the way.

Gang Beasts developer Boneloaf and Tim Schafer-led Double Fine have had a wonderful working relationship since they partnered back in 2014 with Double Fine picking up publishing duties on the then very new and young game. That friendship isn’t ending, but as Double Fine readies to settle in over at Xbox Game Studios, Boneloaf is making preparations to stand on its own with Gang Beasts. The developer will begin self-publishing their game with intentions for upcoming content updates.

Boneloaf announced its amicable parting with Double Fine in a developer blog post on June 1, 2020. The announcement comes on top of the fact that as Double Fine makes its way over to Xbox Game Studios, its publishing wing - Double Fine Presents - will reportedly be shutting down for the group to focus on game development.

“With Double Fine Presents winding down due to Double Fine's acquisition by Xbox Game Studios last year, we think it is a good time for Boneloaf to stand on its own... legs and publish Gang Beasts ourselves,” the developer wrote.

As mentioned prior, Double Fine Presents has been publishing Gang Beasts since the game was completing alpha stages and entering Steam Early Access back in 2014. With the Xbox acquisition of Double Fine to help publish the latter’s own projects like Psychonauts 2 and RAD, Double Fine Productions is getting ready to prioritize development. With that in mind, Gang Beasts isn’t having the carpet pulled out from under it in the move. Boneloaf is prepared to take the full reins of its game and move on with new updates as early as July 2020.

“Currently we're testing build 1.13, the next release,” the developer continued. “Build 1.13 is made with Unity 2019.3 and includes a modified version of the wheel stage with support for online game modes and a series of optimisations and fixes for UI, audio, costumes, gameplay, and achievements. We plan to make this build available for testing as a Steam beta next month.”

After the update comes to other available platforms, Boneloaf has teased further updates to Gang Beasts that may include new stages, costumes, and other additional content. Gang Beasts has been a fun and wacky way to brawl with friends. As they take the journey away from Double Fine Productions, stay tuned to Shacknews for further details on new Gang Beasts content and updates under Boneloaf’s newfound independence.