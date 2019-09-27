Games Done Quick returns to TwitchCon as Flame Fatales raises $110K for Malala Fund
Games Done Quick wraps up its all-woman speedrunning week and prepares for a trip to Las Vegas.
Games Done Quick has laid out the full schedule for its 50-hour TwitchCon speedrunning event.
Games Done Quick raised over $100,000 for charity on TwitchCon weekend. During the weekend's runs, Shacknews spoke to Director of Operations Matt Merkle about running a three-day marathon and GDQ's continuing relationship with Twitch.
That's what we call doing it for Shacknews!
Set to run for just three days, Games Done Quick Express will include runs for Super Mario Odyssey, Dark Souls III, and more.
Games Done Quick is taking an extra weekend to raise money for charity this year and it'll run during this year's TwitchCon.