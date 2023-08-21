Games Done Quick returns to TwitchCon as Flame Fatales raises $110K for Malala Fund Games Done Quick wraps up its all-woman speedrunning week and prepares for a trip to Las Vegas.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Games Done Quick had settled into three annual mainline events (not counting the all-woman Frame Fatales weeks). There was Awesome Games Done Quick on the east coast, Summer Games Done Quick in the midwest, and a newer event called Games Done Quick Express. This was a three-day event from TwitchCon that would take GDQ into the west coast. After being absent from the event for several years, GDQ announced on Monday that GDQx would make its return to this year's TwitchCon.

Announced on the Games Done Quick Twitter (X) account, the team at GDQ revealed that it would be taking part in this year's annual Twitch convention. Look for a mini three-day marathon to take place during the full TwitchCon weekend. The schedule is yet to be determined, but GDQ has begun taking submissions. Expect a finalized schedule in the weeks ahead.



Source: Games Done Quick

As for the aforementioned Frame Fatales, the women and nonbinary runners of Games Done Quick finished up their Flame Fatales summer event on Saturday. The team completed its week with a grand total of $110,835 USD raised for Malala Fund. It is the lowest total raised since 2020's Fleet Fatales, which can be attributed to several factors, including the recent surge in climate-related disasters across the United States. It's also a sharp contrast to Frost Fatales less than six months ago, which broke an all-time record for the Fatales-branded marathons. Even with the slightly lower total, Flame Fatales featured dozens of incredible runs, including one of the first GDQ runs for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We'll keep an eye on any unfolding plans for Games Done Quick Express. TwitchCon runs from October 20-22 in Las Vegas, NV. As for the women of the Frame Fatales community, look for Frost Fatales to return on March 3, 2024.