Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales 2023 passes $150K mark for the first time It's another new record for the women of Frame Fatales with all proceeds going to Malala Fund.

Another exciting week-long marathon for the women of speedrunning has come to a close. Frost Fatales 2023 is over and, once again, the ladies of Frame Fatales set another personal best record. The all-women speedrunning event wrapped up with $151,614 USD raised for Malala Fund. It's the first time a Frame Fatales event has passed the $150,000 milestone.

Frost Fatales 2023's final total surpasses the $135,512 raised during August's Flame Fatales marathon and the $132,375 raised during Frost Fatales 2022. This comes a few weeks after Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 returned to an online format to raise over $2.64 million for Doctors Without Borders. While the mainline GDQs are looking to go back to on-site running for future events, Frame Fatales marathons continue to be held in the virtual online space. Even with that limitation and the fact that these marathons don't go 24 hours a day like main GDQ events, the Frame Fatales showcases continue to set new records with each outing.

This year's Frost Fatales featured several traditional GDQ favorites, including Tetris: The Grand Master and Super Metroid. This week also had a few dance exhibitions with runs of Spin Rhythm XD and Beat Saber.

Games Done Quick's Frame Fatales already have a date for it's next event. Look for Flame Fatales 2023 to take place from February 26 through March 4. Meanwhile, Summer Games Done Quick 2023 is coming back earlier than expected. That event will take place from May 28-June 4 live from Minneapolis, MN. Those interested in catching up with any runs they might have missed can head over to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.