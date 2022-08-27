Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales 2022 ends with record $135K for Malala Fund

The ladies of Frame Fatales continue to set personal best records for the all-woman speedrunning event.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Games Done Quick
1

It was a wonderful week for the women of speedrunning. Sadly, Flame Fatales 2022 is at an end, but not before the ladies of Frame Fatales set yet another personal best record. The week-long speedrunning event concluded with $135,512 USD raised for Malala Fund.

Frame Fatales is now growing accustomed to breaking the $100,000 mark, but the runners also continue to set records for the event. This week's total beats out the $132,375 raised during March's Frost Fatales event. It also comes just a few weeks after Summer Games Done Quick 2022 made its on-site return, raising over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders. The streak of personal bests for the Frame Fatales fundraising events continue to be remarkable, given that they're all virtual and do not operate on the standard GDQ 24-hour schedule.

This year's Frame Fatales featured several traditional GDQ favorites, but the women of speedrunning also went off the beaten path for a few of its runs. Viewers were treated to the GDQ debut of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as some intriguing runs for Titanfall 2's solo campaign and the Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler.

Games Done Quick's Frame Fatales already have a date for it's next event. Look for Frost Fatales 2023 to take place from February 26 through March 4. Meanwhile, there's no date for Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 just yet, but stay tuned for the information in the weeks ahead. Those interested in catching up with any runs they might have missed can head over to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

