All Stories Tagged: Game of the Year

Year of the Games: 2018

We are kicking off The Shacknews Awards 2018 by honoring a bunch of games, developers, and performances that stood out this year. Please take a look and check back all week for more awards.

2014 Game of the Year 2: Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 makes fighting a civil war against well-armed soldiers, surviving against deadly animals, and confronting a crazy dictator sound like fun! Fending off honey badgers and riding atop an elephant to overrun outposts in the beautiful country of Kyrat must be a great time, because it's our number two pick for 2014's Game of the Year.

