Warcraft movie director wrote a Full Throttle film script out of pandemic boredom
Inspired by some creative takes shared by Double Fine's Tim Schafer, Director Duncan Jones felt compelled to pen an entire Full Throttle film script on his down time.
One of the shorter point-and-clicks from the genre's golden age, Full Throttle remains one of its finest.
