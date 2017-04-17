New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Full Throttle

5 LucasArts Classics Ripe for Remakes

With the launch of Grim Fandango Remastered and the upcoming release of Day of the Tentacle Special Edition, the time has come for classic LucasArts games to make a big comeback. Here are five games that should be updated for a new generation of gamers to enjoy.

