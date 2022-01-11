New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Full Throttle film script's writer would really like Disney to greenlight a full movie

Last year, Warcraft and Moon film director Duncan Jones wrote a film script for Lucasarts classic Full Throttle. This year he wants to make the movie.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Full Throttle is easily one of the most memorable and fantastic original point-and-click adventures of its day. It’s so beloved that last year, Duncan Jones (director of Moon and the Warcraft movie) wrote a full film adaptation script of the game out of sheer boredom. It was extensively cool to say the least, but has sadly been left on paper. This year, Jones wants to bring it to life and has asked fans to help him get Disney to greenlight a Full Throttle film based on his script.

Duncan Jones went to his personal Twitter to call on the internet at large to help him in his task on January 9, 2022. It was back on January 11, 2021 that Jones sat down during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic to get started on a Full Throttle film script. It wasn’t being offered to anyone and wasn’t an assignment. Jones simply did it because it was fun and filled his free time. However, it was quite the well-thought-out script and garnered quite a bit of attention from fans when he shared it publicly.

In 2022, Duncan Jones wants to make his Full Throttle film script into a real project. With that in mind, he asked fans of the game to help him in reaching out to Disney and help him in getting a Full Throttle movie greenlit. Disney currently owns the newly reformed Lucasfilm Games, which is likely where the rights to Full Throttle sit, so it would be in charge of deciding if a Full Throttle movie gets a go-ahead or not.

After what we’ve seen of the script and some fan-made adaptations of it, we’d love to see the Jones’ Full Throttle film adaptation get the greenlight. Time will tell if Disney is paying attention or not. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola