Xbox App adds mod support for FTL, Into the Breach, more PC games
The Xbox App on PC is getting a major boost, offering mod support for a growing number of games, with FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach among the first.
A selection of new games have hit both levels of EA Origin Access, including Tropico 6, FTL, Into the Breach, and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.
Trying their collective hand at turn-based strategy gaming, the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light are out to challenge the conventions of both the strategy genre and popcorn flicks.
Greg Burke continues his 'I can't believe Asif didn't fire me' World Tour. He is inexplicably back to count down the Top 10 Low Spec PC Games.
The finalists for the 14th annual Independent Games Festival's Main Competition have been announced, highlighting some of the greatest indie games of 2012.