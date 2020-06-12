Xbox App adds mod support for FTL, Into the Breach, more PC games The Xbox App on PC is getting a major boost, offering mod support for a growing number of games, with FTL: Faster Than Light and Into the Breach among the first.

Thursday ended up being quite a day for console gaming, PlayStation gaming specifically. But the day actually started with an exciting announcement from the Xbox ecosystem for PC players, in particular. The team at Microsoft continues to push forward Xbox Game Pass on PC, but to this point, it's been missing an important component: mods. That is no longer the case. On Thursday morning, the Xbox team announced that mods would be supported on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass.

Here's the message from Xbox Game Pass Community Manager Megan Spurr on the Xbox website:

We have heard you: You want an easier way to mod your games while using the Xbox (Beta) app. We are excited to share some of the first steps we are taking to improve the mod experience. The Xbox (Beta) app now has an easy way for you to enable mods for select games where the game developer has chosen to enable them.

This bring-your-own-mod environment allows you to look at mods from different mod distribution sites, download the files that are of interest to you, and enable them on the Xbox (Beta) app.

Dirt Rally 2.0, Farming Simulator 17, FTL: Faster Than Light, Into the Breach, and MudRunner are among the games in the Xbox Game Pass family that will support mods. More will come in the future. Just be aware that, as is the case with mods in the Steam world, the user should exercise caution when using outside mods. Don't compromise your machine's security with suspicious mods.

To enable mods, simply go to the game listing page on the Xbox Game Pass app, which is currently in beta. Click on the triple dots next to the Play icon and select Enable Mods to work in any mods you might have downloaded for that game. Just know that certain Xbox Live features might not be compatible with those mods. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has become a pretty good value for both Xbox One and PC users, so if you want to try it out, you can give it a shot for only $1 for your first month.