Hackers allegedly hit EA for over 700Gbs of data including Frostbite & FIFA source code
Reportedly, hackers got into a huge cache of data at Electronic Arts, though EA claims no user data was compromised in the incident.
DICE is "focusing on bringing Frostbite to mobile platforms" and making it "as great on mobile platforms as it is on traditional HD platforms."
Battlefield developer DICE has revealed that by next year, there'll be new releases built upon its Frostbite engine which require a 64-bit OS. If you're still on 32-bit, you might want to think about upgrading--more than you have these past eight years, anyway.
While there's no arguing the power of a gaming PC for Battlefield 3, playing the beta on the Xbox 360 proves the game holds its own on modern consoles and an HDTV.
While Battlefield 3 is being targeted towards the high-end PC market, developer DICE has made the decision to omit modding tools for the upcoming FPS.