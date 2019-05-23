New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Frostbite

64-bit-only Frostbite games coming in 2013

Battlefield developer DICE has revealed that by next year, there'll be new releases built upon its Frostbite engine which require a 64-bit OS. If you're still on 32-bit, you might want to think about upgrading--more than you have these past eight years, anyway.

Battlefield 3 beta Xbox 360 report

While there's no arguing the power of a gaming PC for Battlefield 3, playing the beta on the Xbox 360 proves the game holds its own on modern consoles and an HDTV.

Battlefield 3 won't get mod tools

While Battlefield 3 is being targeted towards the high-end PC market, developer DICE has made the decision to omit modding tools for the upcoming FPS.

Hello, Meet Lola