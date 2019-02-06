New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

FIFA 13 is Wii U eShop's first demo

The Wii U was its first demo via Nintendo's eShop in North America and it is the incredibly popular FIFA 13. It may be a bit difficult to find, since the shop has no dedicated area for demos, but its there.

Hello, Meet Lola