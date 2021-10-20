New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports has suspended over 30k FIFA 22 players for abusing exploit

Players that used an exploit to quit FUT matches without being punished are facing suspension.
Donovan Erskine
1

FIFA is an incredibly competitive game, especially amongst the most hardcore players. With that in mind, it’s a major issue for both players and developers when the game’s competitive integrity is breached. That’s exactly what happened this week, when a number of players found a way to quit matches in FIFA Ultimate Team mode without suffering a loss. EA Sports has identified these users, and has suspended over 30,000 players from FIFA 22 online play.

EA Sports announced on Twitter that it had identified and suspended over 30,000 FIFA 22 players that were using an exploit to quit from FUT matches without taking a loss on their record. The developer states that it has now resolved the issue that created the exploit, but the offenders will be suspended for a total of 7 days. This means that those individuals will not be able to participate in the upcoming FUT Champions tournament.

In FIFA Ultimate Team, players assemble teams of real-world Soccer players and past legends by collecting cards. When competing online against other teams, player records will help them score extra goods, as well as participate in tournaments. Players were using the exploit as a means of skirting around the penalty when they knew they were going to lose.

EA Sports has suspended over 30,000 FIFA 22 players for cheating, but it’s not the only reason that the soccer franchise was in the news this week. It also came to light that EA may look to drop the FIFA license from its soccer simulation games at some point down the line. For more on what’s changing with the FIFA franchise, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

