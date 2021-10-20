EA Sports has suspended over 30k FIFA 22 players for abusing exploit Players that used an exploit to quit FUT matches without being punished are facing suspension.

FIFA is an incredibly competitive game, especially amongst the most hardcore players. With that in mind, it’s a major issue for both players and developers when the game’s competitive integrity is breached. That’s exactly what happened this week, when a number of players found a way to quit matches in FIFA Ultimate Team mode without suffering a loss. EA Sports has identified these users, and has suspended over 30,000 players from FIFA 22 online play.

EA Sports announced on Twitter that it had identified and suspended over 30,000 FIFA 22 players that were using an exploit to quit from FUT matches without taking a loss on their record. The developer states that it has now resolved the issue that created the exploit, but the offenders will be suspended for a total of 7 days. This means that those individuals will not be able to participate in the upcoming FUT Champions tournament.

We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, preventing them from participating in this week’s FUT Champions Finals.



In FIFA Ultimate Team, players assemble teams of real-world Soccer players and past legends by collecting cards. When competing online against other teams, player records will help them score extra goods, as well as participate in tournaments. Players were using the exploit as a means of skirting around the penalty when they knew they were going to lose.

EA Sports has suspended over 30,000 FIFA 22 players for cheating, but it’s not the only reason that the soccer franchise was in the news this week. It also came to light that EA may look to drop the FIFA license from its soccer simulation games at some point down the line. For more on what’s changing with the FIFA franchise, stick with us here on Shacknews.