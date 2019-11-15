First Post! November 18, 2019
It's Monday, which means it's the first First Post! of the week.
It's Monday, which means it's the first First Post! of the week.
It's time for your Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion. That means Monday is coming soon...
It's the weekend! Everyone in the pool.
It's time for your Friday Edition of ER. Get in the pool!
The Layton puzzle series' debut on Nintendo Switch brings the puzzles and charm fans should expect, though the move to game pads and an episodic story may feel strange.
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Steam is giving away Company of Heroes 2 this weekend for absolutely free. It's yours to keep! If that's not enough, there's a 10-day free trial for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition starting today.
Coming off an exciting X019 presentation, Xbox players can pick up a handful of recent releases as part of a big X019 Flash Sale.
Go post-nuclear in this excerpt from "Beneath a Starless Sky," the Shacknews Long Read that explores the making of Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine RPGs.
It's time for your First Post! Check it out.