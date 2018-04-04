Far Cry producer Dan Hay leaves Ubisoft after 10 years
Hay acted as Far Cry 5's creative director after producing the franchise since Far Cry 3.
Hay acted as Far Cry 5's creative director after producing the franchise since Far Cry 3.
Ubisoft must be happier than a pig (being attacked by a bobcat that gets attacked by a bear that accidentally blows up a gas station) in s**t.
Don’t try to save the denizens of Hope County without this new GeForce driver from NVIDIA.
A listing for Far Cry Sigma has been spotted on Steam Database, and even though we don't know what the game could be, we have a feeling it could be Far Cry Remastered.
Ubisoft announced Far Cry 4 today, coming in November for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.