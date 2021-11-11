Far Cry producer Dan Hay leaves Ubisoft after 10 years Hay acted as Far Cry 5's creative director after producing the franchise since Far Cry 3.

One of Ubisoft’s most senior developers is moving on from the company after 10 years of service. Dan Hay, who is known for his work on the Far Cry series, will have his final day at Ubisoft Montreal on November 12. The gap left by Hay will be filled by Sandra Warren, who will lead the brand team in the interim.

Andy Robinson of Video Game Chronicle reported on November 11, 2021, that Day Hay will be leaving Ubisoft after 10 years of service at the company. Hay is known for being the executive producer on Far Cry. Ubisoft provided the following quote to VGC regarding Hay’s departure:

After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12. Dan has been the Executive Director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft’s history. While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future. In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world.

Dan Hay has yet to reveal what his next step is after such a long tenure at Ubisoft. This is no doubt a massive loss for the company, as Hay has led the creation of the Far Cry series throughout the years, becoming more hands-on with the franchise as time went on.

Recently, Ubisoft’s H1 2022 earnings report revealed that Far Cry 6 sales were in-line with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s launch. Not only that, but it was well received with the community praising the narrative and gunplay, among other areas, according to the report. Our own Co-EIC Bill Lavoy called the game "a triumph" in his Far Cry 6 review.

Where the Far Cry series goes from here remains to be seen. Could Hay’s departure spark a large shift in direction or perhaps a shakeup of the formulaic approach? It would certainly be interesting to see another Far Cry 3-style refocusing of the franchise. What do you think about Far Cry’s future now that Dan Hay has left the building? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.