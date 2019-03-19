Thirsty Suitors dev shows off concepts, including Falcon Age-like 'Monkey Game'
Outerloop Games is hard at work on finishing Thirsty Suitors, but showed off a few concepts for games it could return to later.
Outerloop Games is hard at work on finishing Thirsty Suitors, but showed off a few concepts for games it could return to later.
Inspiration for games comes from all kinds of places, for Falcon Age though, it was watching golden eagles take down mountain goats.
The wait to check out Outerloop Games' Falcon Age is drawing to a close, as the VR falcon-hunting adventure is flying onto PlayStation VR in 2019.
Befriend a falcon and oppose the robot menace in Falcon Age, the upcoming first-person title from the team at Outlerloop Games.