CEO & Co-Founder of Tobii details the future of eye tracking
Eye tracking has applications ranging across health care, video games, and more, and we spoke to industry leader Tobii CEO Henrik Eskilsson to learn more about the future of the tech.
The software being implemented will allow people with disabling and paralyzing diseases such as ALS to communicate and interact with the world again.
The ability to see your hands in VR is essential to immersive gameplay, and its something that has been lacking for mobile platforms.
Tobii is a Swedish high-technology company that develops and sells products for eye control and eye tracking. Check out this exclusive interview from GDC 2017 about the latest implementation of Tobii technology in virtual reality.