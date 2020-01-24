CEO & Co-Founder of Tobii details the future of eye tracking Eye tracking has applications ranging across health care, video games, and more, and we spoke to industry leader Tobii CEO Henrik Eskilsson to learn more about the future of the tech.

Eye tracking is an extremely interesting technology in behavior statistics, medical diagnosis, virtual reality development, and broadcast analysis, just to name a few utilizations. Pretty far ahead of the pack in the technology is Tobii, and at CES 2020, we caught up to Tobii President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson to talk about what they showed on the floor versus what is in the future of the tech and its vast applications.

According to Eskilsson, Tobii has pursued the advancement of applications for eye tracking by splitting its priorities into three differently focused departments. Tobii Dynavox is a leader in symbol-adapted education software used to assist individuals in overcome speech and learning challenges. Tobii Pro pursues eye tracking solutions relations related to the study of behavior. Finally, Tobii Tech is leader in supplying eye tracking tech to device manufacturers in the fields of PCs, VR devices, and medical machines. You can check out how Tobii expands on these three pillars in the video below.

One of the most interesting facets of new advancement in eye tracking utilization is its application to players in esports and other broadcasted competitive gaming. Some teams and players are utilizing eye tracking as both a means to add further information to Twitch broadcasts with their audiences, as well as studying the eye tracking of esports professional to help them train.

Eskilsson brings up a chess tournament that utilized Tobii eye tracking tech to add more to the viewer experience during matches.

“In a very simple way, with eye tracking, you can see how a player in a chess game is contemplating different moves even before they’re making them,” Eskilsson explained. “It makes the audience experience much more interesting. I didn’t see that one coming, but it’s a fascinating use of the technology.”

Eskilsson also speaks to various medical applications such as lending aid in various medical based diagnon. Be sure to check out the full video above to hear more about the present and future of Tobii’s eye tracking technology. Want more videos? Don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews and videos as well.