New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: EA Tiburon

NBA Live 14 dunks first gameplay trailer

EA last released an NBA basketball game in 2009, and even scrapped plans to release one last year, so who knows how NBA Live 14 will turn out? Does EA even remember how basketball is played? Will four teams kick a square ball around an obstacle course? See for yourself in the first 'gameplay' trailer.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola