EA Sports PGA Tour will bring back LPGA golf
For the first time in nearly a decade, the women of the LPGA Tour will grace an EA Sports golf game.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the women of the LPGA Tour will grace an EA Sports golf game.
Dixon announced the news on social media that he has left EA Tiburon.
This years iteration of Madden NFL is the best in years. Our review.
Madden NFL 18 is about to release, and we have all the team overall ratings in this guide. Find out who is the best!
Our fearless leader, Asif Khan, shows Gamespot what it means to do it for Shacknews in Madden NFL 18: MUT SQUADS.
Chef Harden is cooking up something special for NBA Live 18 this fall.
Called Longshot, it takes its cue from last year's FIFA story mode.
Check out some of the new changes coming to EA Sports' football sim.
EA last released an NBA basketball game in 2009, and even scrapped plans to release one last year, so who knows how NBA Live 14 will turn out? Does EA even remember how basketball is played? Will four teams kick a square ball around an obstacle course? See for yourself in the first 'gameplay' trailer.
Madden NFL 25 will be out on PS3 and Xbox 360 on August 27, well before the launch of any next-gen version. So what's a fella gotta do if he wants to play Madden as soon as the season starts, and wants to continue that experience on next-gen? Well, you buy two copies of the game, of course.