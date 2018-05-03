Madden NFL 25 and FIFA 14 transfer Ultimate Team items from current-gen to next

Madden NFL 25 will be out on PS3 and Xbox 360 on August 27, well before the launch of any next-gen version. So what's a fella gotta do if he wants to play Madden as soon as the season starts, and wants to continue that experience on next-gen? Well, you buy two copies of the game, of course.