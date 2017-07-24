Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build found & leaked
The E3 2001 version of the troubled game found its way online and franchise creator George Broussard has suggested the leak is real.
Lost in the shuffle of movie trailers at SDCC 2017 was a cameo from Duke Nukem in Ready Player One. Hail to the King, Baby!
Team Fortress 2? Is that you? And Halo! Did you do something third-person-y with your hair?
Duke Nukem's shooting and wisecracking onto Mac this August, courtesy of porting veteran Aspyr Media.
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has promised "future Duke IP" coming from the company, implying that another entry to the franchise is at least being planned.
Duke's demo launched on Xbox 360 in the wee small hours of the morning, is now available on PC via Steam, and will be out on PS3 "as soon as possible."
Team Shack has five copies of Duke Nukem Forever to giveaway to the community that is so important to the series, it was named in the credits! This giveaway has now ended.
Duke Nukem Forever has released at long last, and it's more of a whimper than a bang. The game shows its age and fails to live up to its own legacy.
The answer a certain subsection of PC gamers has been dying to hear is now in--yes, DNF will support dedicated servers on PC. Plus, Gearbox is inviting everyone to the launch party in Dallas this Saturday.
If the supposed release of Duke Nukem Forever is all a massive prank, it's a thorough one. Today has brought word that its first multiplayer DLC will be free to First Access Club members, while the launch trailer has, well, launched.