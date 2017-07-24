Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Duke Nukem Forever

Shack Giveaway: Duke Nukem Forever

Team Shack has five copies of Duke Nukem Forever to giveaway to the community that is so important to the series, it was named in the credits! This giveaway has now ended.

Duke Nukem Forever review

Duke Nukem Forever has released at long last, and it's more of a whimper than a bang. The game shows its age and fails to live up to its own legacy.

