Nobody Saves the World is Drinkbox Studios' new action-RPG
The developers behind Guacamelee! have revealed their newest upcoming action-RPG, Nobody Saves the World.
The developers behind Guacamelee! have revealed their newest upcoming action-RPG, Nobody Saves the World.
"Severed" tells the story of a warrior who wakes up missing a part of her arm. Exploring an open world, she will fight enemies with gesture-based controls a la Infinity Blade. Along the way, she'll gain new powers by severing and attaching enemy body parts.