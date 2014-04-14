New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Drinkbox Games

Severed is the next game from Guacamelee dev

"Severed" tells the story of a warrior who wakes up missing a part of her arm. Exploring an open world, she will fight enemies with gesture-based controls a la Infinity Blade. Along the way, she'll gain new powers by severing and attaching enemy body parts.

