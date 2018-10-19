Dragon's Dogma anime adaptation announced for Netflix & coming September 2020
Capcom's medieval RPG Dragon's Dogma is once again receiving new life as an upcoming animated series coming to Netflix in September this year.
Capcom's medieval RPG Dragon's Dogma is once again receiving new life as an upcoming animated series coming to Netflix in September this year.
We each weigh in on our favorite open-world games and bring the discussion to Chatty to get your thoughts.
Capcom's 2013 hit Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen has finally made its way to PC. But has Capcom made notable improvements, or does it suffer from the same bugs and FPS issues that the console release suffered from? Our review.
Capcom has announced it's bringing Dragon's Dogma to PC early next year with full Steam support, improved graphics, and more.
Capcom has announced an open-world action game filled with goblins, griffins and dragons, headed to Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2012.