Tencent acquires majority stake in Don't Starve developer Klei
Chinese giant Tencent continues to rack up game developers, acquiring a majority stake in Klei Entertainment, the team behind Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja, and Griftlands.
The 2D survival smash get some porkin’ good content later this year.
Early adopters can take advantage of a 10 percent discount to celebrate the game's launch.
The latest update for Don't Starve: Shipwrecked is up and running and it features a new character, as well as Mac support.
While Klei works on expanding the Don't Starve world on PC, it's also looking to bring friends together on PS4 by announcing Don't Starve Together at PlayStation Experience.
It's time to survive an entirely different environment when Don't Starve: Shipwrecked hits Steam Early Access to kick off the final month of the year.
Developer Klei isn't finished with single-player expansions for Don't Starve just yet. There's one more in the works and it's being made in collaboration with the makers of Super Time Force and Below.
It's Pac-man's 35th anniversary, and we're celebrating his insatiable appetite by ordering up some of the weirdest foods video game charcters can eat. Ghosts might be involved too.
If you and your friends have been able to survive Don't Starve Together so far, you're about to meet your biggest challenge yet. No, not the behemoths of Reign of Giants. It's your own Twitch audience.
Those looking to avoid starvation with their friends will now be able to pick up Don't Starve Together from Steam, starting on Monday.