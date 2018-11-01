Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
The grind continues on the ShackStream as the push up the ladder begins in earnest.
Join the Nephalem as they try to work their way up into higher torment levels.
Anthem and similar titles draw a lot of inspiration from dungeon crawlers, so it makes sense that a Diablo 3 dev has some quality feedback.
As we prepare for the onslaught of new AAA games, the Shacknews stream team goofs around.
Stealin' your loot and running to the Nintendo Switch.
The combination of Diablo 3's wealth of content and a portable adaptation that sacrifices little in the way of visuals make Diablo 3: Eternal Collection on Switch the best version of the game yet.
The company claims to be working on multiple Diablo projects but that they will take a long time to be shared publicly.