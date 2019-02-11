PlanetSide 2's Escalation update introduces new Outfit Wars endgame
PlanetSide 2 is receiving its biggest update ever, with Escalation taking the game off-planet for the first time ever.
PlanetSide 2 is receiving its biggest update ever, with Escalation taking the game off-planet for the first time ever.
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
Daybreak will receive restitution from a hacker who will spend years behind bars for perpetrating DDoS attacks across multiple gaming services.
Before they raised the bar for virtual worlds in 1999, EverQuest's developers had to coax the game into rendering and placing items.
EverQuest's technical director talks the challenge of introducing veteran players to new systems, and discloses a personal story that opened her eyes to how developing video games can change the world.
Plenty of new reasons for you to give H1Z1: Battle Royale another shot.
Free players and members alike will get some free items during DC Universe Online's anniversary. Open Episodes return as well.
PlanetSide Arena is the next entry in Daybreak's massive shooting franchise, but it's one that goes in a slightly different direction, acting as more of a battle royale arena shooter.
Before there was chicken dinner and building your way out of a fight, H1Z1 ruled the world of battle royale. PS4 owners can now get in on the action.
The PlayStation 4 version of Daybreak's battle royale shooter is about to exit beta, less than three months after it began.