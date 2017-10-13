New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

CD Projekt RED teases Witcher comic

Without explicitly announcing a comic book adaptation of The Witcher series, CDPR has announced a collaboration with Dark Horse Comics meant for "fans of the fantasy genre."

Valve comic book coming in November

Valve and Dark Horse Comics have teamed up to bring a hardcover collection of the various comics from the Valve universes, including Team Fortress 2, Portal, and Left 4 Dead.

