The Whispered World 2 announced

Adventure game specialist Daedalic Entertainment has announced a sequel to its 2010 point 'n' clicker The Whispered World, by the name of Silence: The Whispered World 2. While the original was hand-drawn, this time Daedalic's plumped for pretty stylised 3D.

